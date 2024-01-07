A sixth man has been charged following an incident in Liverpool city centre when a 21-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries after being stabbed.

Anthony Dodson was stabbed in the chest during the incident, which is believed to have begun at a nightclub on Victoria Street in the early hours of Wednesday 27 December 2023.

The young boxer was found badly injured at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

On Friday 29 December, Anthony's family said he had "won the most important fight of his life" and was "awake", "breathing on his own" and "talking".

During the incident, three other men, aged 21, 23 and 20 were also injured, with one suffering a stab wound to the back.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Saturday 6 January, Jordan Kinsella, 29, of Harrogate Drive, Everton, has been charged with violent disorder.

He will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Monday, 8 January.

Five men were charged in connection with the incident and all appeared separately at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Saturday 6 January.

Cameron Quinn, 21, of Swanside Avenue, Huyton, has been charged with violent disorder, Section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

Milne Critchley, 20, of Sprucewood Close, Anfield, has been charged with violent disorder.

Luke Bowland, 21, of Webster Road, Wavertree, has been charged with violent disorder.

Adam Draper, 21, of St David's Road, Huyton, has been charged with violent disorder.

George Miller, 20, of no fixed abode, has been charged with violent disorder.

All five men were remanded in custody awaiting a further hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 2 February.

