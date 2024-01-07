XL Bully owners protest against new laws in Manchester

Owners of XL Bully dogs have gathered in Manchester city centre to protest against new laws surrounding the breeds.

They were joined by campaigners in St Peter's Square on Saturday afternoon as they objected to new legislation that makes breeding, selling, or abandoning the dogs illegal.

Owners have until 31 January to apply for a certificate for their current pet.

The new law means it is currently an offence to walk a Bully off the lead or without a muzzle in public.

Bully owners rallied in St Peter's Square for much of the afternoon. Credit: MEN Syndication

Some waved placards calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to roll back the new law.

Protester and owner of an XL Bully Ashley Marie said: "I am 100% affected by the new law - it has turned my life upside down.

"All over Christmas and New Year we’ve done nothing but worry. Two months is nowhere near enough time to prepare for any of this."

She added: "It was brilliant to know there are many other dog lovers who see the real heart of the XL Bullies and how kind natured they really are.

"Standing together made me see how many people really do care and how strong we are as people.

"We will do anything for our beautiful bullies."

Owners have until 31 January to apply for a certificate for their current pet. Credit: PA Images

The Government announced a ban on the breed in 2023 after numerous attacks involving the breed.

Since 31 December 2023, it has been against the law to sell, abandon, breed from or give away a bully XL, or have one in public without a lead or muzzle.From 1 February, it will be illegal to own one without an exemption certificate.