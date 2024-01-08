The police watchdog is appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation into Greater Manchester Police after a woman died in a crash following a police pursuit.

Xena Georgiou, 20, was driving a BMW when she crashed into a parked car on Marsland Road in Sale, Trafford at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday 3 December.

The collision happened after a police vehicle attempted to stop the BMW driver on Homelands Road, and pursued the driver for approximately two minutes.

Xena was cut out of the car by emergency services, but later died in hospital. Her family described her as a 'beautiful, loving and caring girl'.

Police are keen to speak to a medic who assisted officers at the scene.

A fatal crash in Sale after a short police chase Credit: MEN media

Two passengers in the car, who have not been named, were also injured.

A male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is recovering. A female passenger was treated in hospital on the night.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into the actions of Greater Manchester Police prior to the fatal collision.

Investigators have already conducted CCTV and house-to-house enquiries and have obtained accounts from the officers involved.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Our sympathies and thoughts remain with Xena’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“We believe there to be a number of pedestrians and drivers who may have seen or heard something that might assist our investigation.

We are particularly keen to speak to the doctor or medical professional who assisted officers immediately after the collision as well as anyone else who witnessed the pursuit, the collision or the immediate aftermath.

“Over the weekend, IOPC investigators have been putting up witness appeal boards in the area and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or other footage to contact our incident line.

“It is vitally important the circumstances of the incident are subject to an independent investigation so we can fully understand what happened and ensure the full facts are brought to light."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call investigators or email them.

Xena's family paid tribute to the "joy and love" she brought to their lives. Other tributes have been paid to her on social media.

They said: "Our daughter Xena was a beautiful, loving and caring girl who has lost her life in tragic circumstances.

"This is heartbreaking for us all and there are no words to explain how we are feeling at this devastating time."We want to remember Xena for all the joy and love she brought to our lives; sadly taken away far too soon.

"We would kindly request our privacy is respected, while as a family, we can grieve for the loss of our gorgeous girl."

