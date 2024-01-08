Police are hunting three people after a hospital patient in a wheelchair was threatened and robbed.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was approached by the trio and then forced into a toilet near the main entrance of Royal Preston Hospital.

There, he was threatened and cash stolen from his pockets.

Officers have released CCTV images of three people they want to find in connection with their investigation. One is seen wearing a white coat, blue scarf and a baseball cap.

Three people forced the victim into a toilet before robbing him Credit: Lancashire Police

One man was wearing a black hoodie with a hat, while another had a blue puffer vest over a light blue shirt. The incident happened at around 5:30pm on 17 November 2023.

Lancashire Police said in an online appeal: "Can you help us to identify the people in these images? We would like to speak to them in connection with a robbery at the Royal Preston Hospital.

"The victim, a man in his 40s, who was in a wheelchair at the time, was approached by three people who forced him into a toilet near to the main entrance before threatening him and stealing cash from his pockets. It happened on Friday, 17 November at around 5:30pm.

The attack happened in November 2023 Credit: Lancashire Police

"We know that some time has passed, and investigations have been ongoing since the incident, but we are now asking for your help as we believe the people in these images may be able to help with our investigation.

"If you know who they are, contact 101 quoting the log number 1068 of 20 November, 2023 or email 842@lancashire.police.uk"