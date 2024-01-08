Isle of Man begins RNLI anniversary celebrations

Commemorations to mark the two hundredth anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have started in the Isle of Man.

Volunteers from all five lifeboat stations in the island gathered for the annual Service of Commemoration at St George's Church in Douglas to remember founder, Sir William Hillary.

Sir William was inspired to launch the institution in 1824, after witnessing many shipwrecks whilst living in Douglas and was involved in many rescue efforts.

The RNLI officially celebrates its 200th birthday on 4 March. Events will take place throughout 2024 to remember the charity’s history and to celebrate the modern lifesaving service of today.

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said: "Sunday’s service is an especially poignant moment for the Isle of Man as we collectively reflect on our founder’s accomplishments 200 years ago; commemorate all those who have selflessly given their lives to help save others and freely given their time, energy, and passion for our cause; and celebrate the achievements of today’s crew, volunteers, communities, and supporters."

Members of the RNLI crew in Peel celebrated the arrival of the new 'Shannon' class in 2020

Allen Corlett, Volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager at Peel Lifeboat Station and Chair of the Isle of Man 200th Anniversary Panel said: "2024 is an exciting time for every person that makes up the RNLI’s one crew, and it feels particularly special for us here in the Isle of Man, the birthplace of the charity.

"The annual service to commemorate our Founder, Sir William Hillary, feels like the perfect way to mark the start of this historic year and we hope to inspire a whole new generation of lifesavers and supporters to continue this lifesaving legacy for the next 200 years."

In the early 19th century, there was an average of 1,800 shipwrecks a year around the coast.

Rescue services did exist in some places, but the danger of shipwreck was an accepted way of life at sea. Sir William Hillary, however, wanted to take action.

Sir William petitioned for a 'Tower of Refuge' on the submerged reef in Douglas Bay, to shelter shipwreck victims until help arrived.

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since it was founded in 1824 and, in that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 144,000 people.

It is funded by voluntary donations, with lifeboats crewed by specially trained volunteers.