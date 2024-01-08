Kate Brunner KC, Chair of the Isle of Man Covid Review

A review into the Isle of Man's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has concluded the response was 'broadly successful', but criticises various aspects of the government's actions.

Within the 3679-page document, Kate Brunner KC outlines the strategic decisions made by the government, including borders, lockdowns and how scientific and specialist advice was provided.

142 Covid-related deaths were recorded up to October 2023, with 89 of those happening from March 2020 to March 2022.

The Isle of Man spent a large part of the pandemic with a unique 'Covid-free' status due to its 'elimination strategy', limiting those who could enter the island.

However, residents still experienced three lockdowns and the pandemic continues to leave lasting effects on the 85,000 people who live here.

Ms Brunner's review concludes with 31 recommendations, after exploring several topics surrounding the Manx pandemic.

The Isle of Man was 'Covid-free' for most of 2020 after successfully eliminating the virus from the island. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Emergency Powers

A state of emergency was declared in the Isle of Man at the start of the pandemic, allowing government to make decisions without the backing of Tynwald, the island's parliament.

The review found there was 'speed and agility' in drafting the legislation, however criticised the transparency of these law changes, which it describes as a 'grave concern'.

It describes a 'casual approach to recording the legality of decisions', including a 'lack of written advice from the Attorney General', making it 'extremely difficult' for people to understand the law.

The Isle of Man closed its borders in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Borders and Repatriation

A significant part of the island response saw the government close the borders to everyone for a period of time, leaving some stranded in the UK and further afield.

Twenty days later, some residents were allowed to return through a repatriation service, which saw people transported from the ferry to a hotel on a coach.

They were then required to quarantine in the Comis Hotel for a fortnight, which the review describes as a 'traumatic experience', adding a 'continued widespread failure' in government to realise how traumatic the experience really was.

Communication with stranded residents is described as 'poor', and the advice given was 'not sufficiently recorded'.

One of the review's recommendations has advised the government to refund the charges on those residents at the Comis.

However, the review also concluded the decision to quarantine residents in the Comis Hotel was 'not unlawful' and 'justifiable for government'.

Manx residents were transported from Douglas harbour to the Comis Hotel to quarantine for two weeks. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Healthcare

The review found healthcare and support staff worked 'extraordinary hours', resulting in Noble's Hospital 'never being overwhelmed'.

However, while the focus was on the hospital, community healthcare had 'insufficient attention' with some teams feeling 'unsupported at times'.

GPs were given 'late and unclear guidance' by the DHSC about when they should be seeing patients remotely or in person, which 'exacerbated tension' between GPs and the DHSC.

Criticism was also made around an oxygen plant created towards the start of the pandemic.

Despite being built in 'impressive time', the review found it was 'not able to supply medical grade oxygen reliably and was never used'.

Noble's Hospital was 'never overwhelmed' during the pandemic, but faced 'significant staffing issues'. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Abbotswood Nursing Home

A total of 20 people died with Covid-19 at the Abbotswood Nursing Home, in one of the island's greatest tragedies during the pandemic.

The review said the outbreak 'in all likelihood occured with no fault on the part of the home'.

It instead suggests it happened during a time where 'there were inadequate policies in relation to care homes', adding that 'people were being discharged from the hospital into care homes without being tested for Covid'.

The home then 'descended into crisis' because many members of staff were unable to work due to self-isolation restrictions, or had symptoms.

It adds that the nursing home 'repeatedly' asking the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for help, but they 'made the situation worse by discharging a person with Covid into the home'.

The Department of Health and Social Care then took over the running of the home 'with no clear plan in place', but 'there was suboptimal care because of a lack of experienced staff members' both before and after the DHSC took control.

A criminal investigation followed the deaths of those at the nursing home, but no offences were found by police.

Abbotswood Nursing Home in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Education

Closing schools in response to Covid-19 was described as a 'reasonable response', but adds there was 'insufficient notice' given to schools of the closures, and a lack of consideration around views of children.

Teachers and supporting staff 'had to work extremely hard' to set up remote schooling and hub schools for vulnerable children.

Remote learning was described as a 'postcode lottery' to begin with, with 'insufficient planning and prioritisation in relation to vulnerable children.'

Ballakermeen High School in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Steam Packet Company vs Isle of Man Government

In March 2021, a further lockdown was initially blamed on the Steam Packet Company (SPC) by the Isle of Man Government.

Government said crews working for the SPC were required to self-isolate between shifts, which was proven 'unfair and wrong' after an internal investigation concluded there was no legal requirement for them to do so.

The review concluded 'avoidable miscommunication was at the heart of the Steam Packet outbreak' and 'Insufficient attention' was given to the arrangements of those working on the ferry.

It adds there should have been consideration to allow members of the SPC to have prioritisation for vaccination and testing.

Concluding that 'insufficient attention to the Steam Packet arrangements was reflective of insufficient attention to borders in general'.

The Steam Packet Company was described as a 'lifeline service', bringing in essential freight while the borders remained closed. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Testing

A testing laboratory was set up with 'incredible speed' in the Isle of Man, due to a 'stroke of good luck' that experienced scientist Dr Rachel Glover was on the island to assist government.

Dr Glover's involvement was described as 'pivotal' in the island's response to testing, using her expertise of PCR testing.

However, the Review added that there was a 'lack of clarity' around command structures and a 'failure at times for expert advice to be fed in to decision-making'.

The TT Grandstand was transformed into a drive-thru test centre in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Vaccine Rollout

Rollout of the vaccinations were described as 'one of the government's major successes during the pandemic'.

However it adds that there was 'no appropriate process for the Island to consider when and whetherto follow the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance', leading to an 'inconsistent approach to decision-making'.

Despite this, from March 2021 the Isle of Man's rollout 'outperformed the UK and other Crown Dependencies'.

Although, a lack of an integrated IT system caused 'significant issues' during the rollout.

It concludes that while uptake of the vaccine was high, there was 'insufficient enquiry into theunvaccinated population'.

Isle of Man residents received the vaccine at various dedicated hubs across the island. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Recovery from Covid

The Review has concluded that there has 'not been adequate focus' on the recovery of people and services in the months and years that have followed.

These include the impact on young people, mental health, long Covid and hospital services.

Wider impacts on the community have 'not been systematically identified and considered'.

Adding that most areas of government had not been given 'quick access to recovery funds' during the pandemic and a lot of the recovery will be 'absorbed into existing budgets'.

The Review has made 31 recommendations into the Isle of Man Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Mary Davies

Kate Brunner KC will be holding a press conference on Wednesday 10 January to discuss the findings of the Covid Review.

The Review can be read in full here.

