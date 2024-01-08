Merseyside Police have condemned a break-in at their former headquarters in Liverpool as "mindless."

A video posted to TikTok appeared to show the building at Canning Place in Liverpool being explored on 30 December.

The force - which moved to a new headquarters in 2021 - says it has brought back on-site security at the old building.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Kameen said: “As a result of this incident, Merseyside Police launched an investigation and have today arrested a woman. Our enquiries continue to establish the identities of all of those involved.

“While comprehensive security measures were in place, they were unfortunately breached and we are reviewing those measures to ensure they are as robust as possible.

“Nobody has the right to enter private properties, and valuable policing resources have been diverted to protect and re-secure what was a secure building before it was broken into.“The increased security measures we have had to bring in will have an ongoing impact on those resources, and the actions of those who broke-in will therefore have repercussions for tax-payers.

“We will not tolerate such mindless actions and our investigation will determine what, if anything, was taken and we will bring those responsible to justice.”