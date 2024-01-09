Two motorbike enthusiasts from Merseyside are on their way to Cape Town on an epic 10,500 mile challenge.

Derek Charlton, Director of Rent Wirral and Paul Gee a local Builder left Heswall, Merseyside on 2 January and expect to arrive in Cape Town in April to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice.

Hannah Shannon from Claire House said: "We are really grateful because we can only keep the doors of the hospice open because of people like Paul and Derek who are doing this amazing challenge to raise money for such a good cause.

"We are excited to find out about their journey, how they get along and we wish them all the very best."

"Claire House has been donated to through the Wirral egg run, and I've always attended and I just thought I can't make it this year I'm going to be somewhere in Africa, so it's quite fitting," said Derek.

The Wirral egg run involves thousands of bikers riding through towns and villages collecting Easter eggs and raising money for charities.

The motorbikes loaded up for the 4 month journey Credit: ITV News

Crowds gathered to see them off when they left the Wirral on their four month journey.

"A few years ago I was talking to my wife about it, and she said 'wouldn't you like to do something like that?' anyway she gave me my blessing, for 8 weeks initially - which has now turned out to be four months," Derek explained.

Paul added: "I am useless at paperwork, but I'll fix the bike and he's great at the paperwork. The visas have been a nightmare, that's been the worst part so far."

The route is taking them through Europe and across to Morocco before traveling down the west coast of Africa.

Derek said: "We decided to go via the west coast, which is one of the most difficult routes, because of the terrain and certain countries you never know what is going to happen en-route, there's a lot of borders but it is challenging and we just thought why not, lets give it a go, lets take on the challenge"

Even prior to setting off, changes to their route began appearing. This included not being able to get into Gabon so having to go through the Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo. As well as a petrol storage explosion in Guinea which has caused a fuel shortage in that stretch.

"We've both in training for this we've been on guided tours in the Himalayas and Vietnam, and done some off road riding, but nothing quite like this challenge," said Derek.

