Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s controversial red card in Everton’s FA Cup third-round match at Crystal Palace last week has been rescinded.

The striker was set to be banned for three games after being given his marching orders following a challenge on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne during the goalless draw at Selhurst Park last Thursday.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially took no action after contact with Clyne appeared minimal but later sent the 26-year-old off following a VAR review.

Referee Chris Kavanagh shows a red card to Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin Credit: PA Media

Everton announced their intention to appeal against the decision the following day and that challenge has proved successful.

In a statement, the Football Association said: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The striker was sent off for serious foul play in the Emirates FA Cup game against Crystal Palace on Thursday, January 4 2024.”

The red card would have been the first of Calvert-Lewin’s career had it stood.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said after the incident that he remained “a fan” of VAR but it was “beginning to test my patience”.