Several dozen firefighters tackled a fire at one of Manchester's most historic buildings.

Firefighters were called to the Midland Hotel in the city centre shortly before 4am in Tuesday 9 January.The alarm was raised after a fire broke out at one of the entrances. Greater Manchester Fire Service (GMFRS) said the blaze involved a doorway and trellis.Five fire engines were called to the scene, some wearing breathing apparatus as they tackled the flames. Crews were on the scene for nearly two hours.The Grade II listed building was built at the turn of the 20th century for a cost of £1 million, the equivalent of around £120 million in today's money, opening in 1903.

Firefighters were tackling the blaze for nearly two hours. Credit: MEN Media

It was built by the Midland Railway as a hotel for passengers on their rail line which terminated at the nearby Manchester Central Station, which has now been converted into an exhibition and convention centre.The entrance involved in the fire leads to the Mount Street Dining Room & Bar, run by the hotel, on Mount Street, at the side of the building.Scorch marks and fire damage could today be seen around the doorway, which remains cordoned off with both police and fire service tape.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before 3:50 this morning (Tuesday, January 9) five fire engines from Salford, Moss Side, Philips Park, Blackley and Gorton fire stations as well as the aerial ladder platform from Manchester Central fire station were called to a doorway and trellis on fire at a hotel on Peter Street, Manchester."Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to quickly extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for one hour and thirty minutes."

