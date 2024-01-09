Police are looking to speak to five potential witnesses, four years on from a fatal shooting as new footage comes to light.

Cheriff Tall and Junior Ajose were shot dead on Sunday 21 June 2020 in a car park off Caythorpe Street in Moss Side shortly after midnight.

Greater Manchester Police's Major incident team are still hunting for evidence in their bid to catch the killer.

Five witnesses have been identified after new mobile phone footage emerged.

Police say they are not in any way connected to the murders but may have vital information that could help with their enquiries.

On the third anniversary in June 2023, a reward of £50,000 was launched for key information that leads to the discovery and conviction of the killer. This still remains available.

Police have been continuing to speak to people in the community and believe that 300-400 people were present at the time of the incident.

Cheriff Tall (left) and Abayomi Ajose (right) were fatally shot on 21 June 2020. Credit: Family photos

Detective Chief Inspector and Senior Investigating Officer, Neil Higginson, said: “I once again want to appeal to the public in Manchester, in particular to these five people as we believe they are witnesses to what happened on that night. I want to make it clear though they are not connected in any way to the murder of Cheriff and Junior.

“Over the three years since Cheriff and Junior’s lives were taken in tragic and upsetting circumstances, we have reviewed hours of footage, carried out several warrants and spoken to several people about this incident, but more is still needed to bring justice to their families after they continue to suffer immense heartbreak.

“We have a good understanding of what occurred that night and we do have an outstanding suspect, but we need more evidence.

“We know most people who were present were there to enjoy themselves and not cause trouble. So, we are certain that they will have vital detail that can help in our investigation in the events leading up to, during or after the murder. Our focus is to obtain this key evidence so that we can convict the person responsible for the murders.

“I understand that people can be reluctant to come forward in this type of case, for a variety of reasons, but I ask that you do so as we can provide the relevant support needed as it’s not too late to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information, however small or insignificant it may seem, should contact GMP in confidence on 0161 856 0110, quoting incident number 221 of 21/06/20.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

