A 14-year-old boy and five others have been arrested after £1.8 million worth of steel plates were stolen from a business in Stockport.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the premises on Cromer Street, Portwood, at around 5.20am on Monday, 8 January.

It is estimated that £1.8 million worth of steel plates were taken from the premises after officers attended, with an investigation launched.

Six males between the ages of 14 and 46 were later arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Shifa Chowdhury, of Greater Manchester Police's Stockport CID, said: "We work hard to combat this type of crime in our communities.

"These arrests are a result of the quick-thinking of officers at the scene and show a huge step in our efforts to make the streets of Stockport a safer place.

"Thanks to a great team effort, we were able to detain six individuals on suspicion of burglary.

"Our investigation currently remains ongoing and I would encourage anyone who may information or video footage to get in touch with police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9790 or 101 quoting incident 399 of 08/01/24. Alternatively, details can be reported at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.