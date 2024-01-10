Police are searching for the "despicable" thieves who broke into a house in broad daylight and stole a number of Second World War bravery medals.

Lancashire Police say the "sentimental" items were taken during a burglary, which happened on Southlands Drive, Leyland, between 9:30am and 11am on 3 January.

The thieves gained entry to the house and took two safes which contained jewellery, cash and medals, which were awarded for bravery during the Second World War.

DC Dave Hanna, of the South Burglary Team, said: "This is a truly despicable and shameful crime.

"We are urging anyone who has seen the medals, or knows where they are, to come forward.

“These items are of enormous sentimental value and we want the medals returned as soon as possible."

Anyone with information regarding the stolen items are asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101.