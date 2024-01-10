Everton and Tranmere Chairman Peter Johnson dies aged 84

Tranmere and Everton football clubs have paid tribute to their former Chairman Peter Johnson who'd died at the age of 84.

His family announced he had died peacefully saying he was surrounded by his partner Mel and daughters Susie, Kate and Charlotte.

Peter Johnson was born in Birkenhead, and left school at 16, to work in his father's butchers in Toxteth in Liverpool. He went on to become a multi-millionaire building his Christmas saving club and hamper business Park Foods.

He bought a controlling stake in Everton in 1994, appointing former player Joe Royle as manager who led the Blues to FA cup victory against Manchester United.

Peter Johnson and the man he appointed Everton manager Joe Royle Credit: PA

Four years later Johnson agreed to sell his shares to Bill Kenwright’s True Blue Holdings Consortium.

Johnson saved his home town club Tranmere Rovers, buying it before it disappeared under financial ruin.

There followed the most successful episode in its history. They went up to Division Two and went to the play-offs for the Premiership in three consecutive seasons, and reaching the League Cup Final in Wembley.

After his death was announced Everton football club said it was deeply saddened and sent condolences to family and friends.

Peter Johnson with the then England manager Glenn Hoddle Credit: PA

The current Tranmere Rovers owners have said without Mr Johnson Tranmere would no longer exist.