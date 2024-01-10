Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah spoke to Bella ahead of her performances.

A nine-year-old actress hopes her grandmother is proud as she stars in The King and I at the same theatre her 'Nana' volunteered at for 17 years.

Bella, who is performing alongside Call The Midwife actress Helen George at the Lowry in Salford, says her Nan will be there "in spirit, watching me and being really proud".

She said: "My Nana used to work here and and they've got a special seat for her because she's past away now. She's got a little plate on it like saying my Nana's name on it."

The award-winning production gives a child from the local area the opportunity to star in the stage show, with Bella taking on the role of one of the King Of Siam's children.

The King and I musical will be performing at The Lowry until 13th January 2024. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

She said: "I am just really proud of myself for getting into this.

"Yesterday I did the Wigan's dressing fitting, today's the interview, then on Friday I have a rehearsal, and Saturday I've got a show in the afternoon and then a show in the evening."

Helen George, known for playing Trixie in the BBC drama Call the Midwife, stars as Anna, a schoolteacher who is hired as part of the King of Siam drive to modernise his country.

Helen, who stars alongside Darren Lee in the stage show, believes it is vital for children to visit the theatre.

She said: "I think it's really important for children to have that culture of being brought to the theatre and seeing people like them on stage as well.

"I think that's a really important part of this show especially because of the cultural heritage of the show."

Her character Anna Leonowens is famously known for her dress. Helen said: "There's a metal frame in it.

" have to have braces to keep it on my shoulders so it doesn't rub on my hips. But I'm used to it now, I have worked my way up to a strength with it so we're friends now.

"This theatre is so fantastic because it's so large and in the wings there's are so much space. It's the first theatre I've been able to actually walk around freely.

The King and I will run at The Lowry in Salford until 13 January 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...