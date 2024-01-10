A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

The driver of a Kia Sportage car and motorcyclist collided at on Stadium Road in Bromborough at around 7:55am on Wednesday, 10 January.

A 36-year-old man who was riding a motorbike at the time of the crash was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV and dashcam footage to get in touch to assist the investigation.Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747.

Alternatively you can email SCIU@merseyside.police. uk or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting reference 24000047886.