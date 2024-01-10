Play Brightcove video

Chef Simon Rimmer spoke to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on ITV's Good Morning Britain

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer says there is a "crisis in hospitality" after he was forced to close his successful restaurant in Manchester due to spiralling costs.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the chef and presenter said the Didsbury restaurant, Greens, "would not be the last to close|, after its landlord increased rent by 35%.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Simon said: "There is a crisis in our industry, everyone is really struggling.

"Electricity bills have gone up 400%, on average, for most businesses.

"I've been through two major recessions in last 33 years, but it's got to the point now where we can't afford to open the doors anymore."

Greens was one of the first entirely vegetarian restaurant in Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

Greens was one of the first vegetarian restaurants in Manchester, and was the first entirely veggie diner in the UK to be listed in the Good Food Guide.

The popular dining spot opened in the centre of West Didsbury in 1990, but on 2 January 2024 a statement on its website titled "Our hearts are broken" announced its closure.

Simon said the closure is "heartbreaking", because the restaurant is "still busy, it just can't make enough money, or any money, really."

The chef said his job as a presenter on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch each week brings customers through the doors.

He said: "If Greens is having to close, then what are the chances for many other small hospitality businesses?"

Simon is now calling for a VAT break, telling Good Morning Britain: "A VAT cut would really help, paying VAT on food and VAT on employee wages...it's a lot."

It said: "With great sadness we have had to close the doors on Greens Didsbury for good after 33 fantastic years.

"We can no longer make it work - our landlord has increased our rent by 35%, that together with increases in power, food and staff costs have made it impossible for us to continue, we'd like to thank every single customer, member of staff, supplier and our friends and neighbours for being part of the journey."

