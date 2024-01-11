The family of a 91-year-old woman who was killed on her way to a Christmas dinner say they are "unable to express the extent of their loss".

Audrey Manby died after she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on Acrefield Road in Woolton on Monday 18 December.

She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute issued on Thursday 11 January, her family said: "Audrey's family have been left distraught at her death just yards from her home.

"She had a zest for life and a selfless, energetic independence which was an inspiration to all who knew her.

“Audrey left her house to attend a Christmas dinner but just moments later her life ended.

"Passers-by went to her aid, for which her family express their heartfelt gratitude, but nothing could be done.

"She leaves a family unable to express the extent of their loss."

A 52-year-old man from Liverpool stopped at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.