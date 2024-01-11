Suspected gunman burst into Salford Post Office and stole thousands of pounds from till

CCTV has been released of someone police would like to speak to in connection with the robbery. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

CCTV has been released by police after a suspected gunman burst into a Post Office and stole thousands of pounds from the till.

The "traumatic" robbery happened at 2:50pm on 17 August 2023 at Walden Post Office in Ellesmere Shopping Centre in Salford.

Police say the 'gunman', believed to be a man, entered the shop brandishing a suspected firearm and told staff to put the till money in a carrier bag.

Nobody was injured in the robbery but around £6,700 in cash and £2,000 worth of foreign currency was taken.

Greater Manchester Police are now looking to identify and speak to a man who they believe may have "vital information" that can help with the investigation.

Detective Constable Hill of Salford’s CID said: “This was an understandably a traumatic incident for the store workers and after conducting and following a number of lines of enquiry, we are now in a position to appeal to the local public for any additional information. 

“We appreciate the image isn’t of the best quality – but if you saw anything suspicious in or around the area around the time of the incident please get in touch with us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…