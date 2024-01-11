CCTV has been released by police after a suspected gunman burst into a Post Office and stole thousands of pounds from the till.

The "traumatic" robbery happened at 2:50pm on 17 August 2023 at Walden Post Office in Ellesmere Shopping Centre in Salford.

Police say the 'gunman', believed to be a man, entered the shop brandishing a suspected firearm and told staff to put the till money in a carrier bag.

Nobody was injured in the robbery but around £6,700 in cash and £2,000 worth of foreign currency was taken.

Greater Manchester Police are now looking to identify and speak to a man who they believe may have "vital information" that can help with the investigation.

Detective Constable Hill of Salford’s CID said: “This was an understandably a traumatic incident for the store workers and after conducting and following a number of lines of enquiry, we are now in a position to appeal to the local public for any additional information.

“We appreciate the image isn’t of the best quality – but if you saw anything suspicious in or around the area around the time of the incident please get in touch with us."

