Peek-a-boo's favourite song to sing is 'If you're happy and you know it clap your hands'.

The RSPCA is trying to reunite a singing parrot with his owner after he was found near a bench on a street in Bolton.

The male cockatiel charmed the animal rescuers when he broke into song as he was being moved from private boarding accommodation to stay with one of the charity’s foster carers.

He has been named 'Peek-a-boo' as the phrase is among his vocabulary, which also includes his favourite tune, "If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands", which he rounds off with a loud peck on his perch.

He was initially found in the Kearsley area on November 14 by a member of the public, who contacted the RSPCA for help.

The charity says Peek-a-boo’s character suggests he has come from a loving home where a lot of time has been spent on him, and they are eager to return him to his owner.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Helen Chapman said: "Peek-a-boo is extremely tame and is a delightful character who has been well looked after and loved by someone.

"He sings "if you're happy and you know it” and waits for you to clap, as well as a few other songs and phrases.

"Once he settled in with one of our regular foster carers, he was singing happily.

His voice sounds like he is mimicking an older woman. It is such a shame that he is in this situation and if he has escaped accidentally then whoever owns him will surely be heartbroken that he is missing."

The RSPCS says Peek-a-boo has come from a loving home Credit: RSPCA

Cockatiels can prove to be very vocal and are known for mimicking repetitive sounds and noises.

It’s more common for male cockatiels to speak than females, and they can be adept at mimicking and singing.

The RSPCA thinks Peek-a-boo may have escaped his cage before he was found loose in the street.

He has been ringed, but the information provided on it has not been sufficient to lead a path to his owner.

Anyone with any information about him is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.

