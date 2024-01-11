Veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd has said he is suffering from an “untreatable” form of leukaemia.

Sir Tony, who has been an Member of Parliament for Rochdale since 2017, announced he has an "aggressive" blood cancer.

The 73-year-old, from Stretford, who has been an MP since 1983, says he will now spend 'the time he has left' with his family.

A statement released by the MP reads: "I have been receiving treatment for some time for a form of blood cancer which has been controlled by chemotherapy.

"Unfortunately this has now transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia and I will be leaving hospital today to spend the time I have left with my family.

"I ask for privacy for both myself and my family at this time. My office will remain open to continue to support my constituents."

Tony Lloyd has been Rochdale's MP since 2017. Credit: PA Images

Sir Tony, who previously represented the constituencies of Manchester Central and Stretford, served as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2010.

Lloyd was previously Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner and later interim Mayor of Greater Manchester between 2012 and 2017.

Soon after he became an MP for Rochdale in 2017, Lloyd was appointed Shadow Housing Minister and, subsequently, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in March 2018.

Under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Lloyd was made the shadow Secretary of State for Scotland in December 2019, before Keir Starmer replaced him with Ian Murray just a few months later.

Mr Lloyd stepped down as shadow Secretary of Northern Ireland in April 2020 to focus on recovery after he was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus during the lockdown.

In 2021, he received a knighthood for his parliamentary services in the Queen's birthday honours.