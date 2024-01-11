Pigeon farm found during counterfeit factory raid in Salford

A man was arrested in connection with the counterfeit goods found in a warehouse in Oldham Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A pigeon farm has been found above a factory suspected of making fake designer clothes.

Officers raided properties in Oldham and Salford on 11 January as part of a crackdown against a suspected counterfeiter.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trademark offences at a property in Cherry Hinton, Oldham.

Several counterfeit machines were found in the factory. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

During the raids a large amount of counterfeit clothes were discovered as well as a pigeon farm, although police have not revealed its connection to the operation yet.

In Salford, police raided three units at a warehouse in Cobden Street, which contained rows of machines used to apply counterfeit logos to unbranded clothes.

Goods were found boxed up ready to be sent to shops across the UK Credit: GMP

In July 2023, they made what they say is the largest ever seizure of counterfeit goods in the UK.

More than 580 tonnes of items - including clothes, drugs and illicit tobacco - were found in raids on 207 shipping containers on the outskirts of Cheetham Hill, which is dubbed the UK's "counterfeit capital".

