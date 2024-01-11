There are demands the Foreign Office investigates the death of a man from Rochdale who was killed while on a visit to Pakistan.

Tasaraf Hussain was 'brutally shot and killed' after leaving Islamabad airport and on his way home 'to see his family', according to Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd.

The MP and Rochdale Council leader Neil Emmott are demanding his killers are brought to justice.

Mr Lloyd said that Mr Hussain - who he described as "an overseas British Kashmiri" - was visiting his homeland to surprise his family when he was shot dead.

In a statement issued through Mr Lloyd's office, Mr Hussain's relatives said: "His life was cut short in an act of senseless violence that could have been prevented with proper supervision and security measures on commonly travelled routes."

Tony Lloyd MP has urged the government to investigate Mr Hussain's death.

My Lloyd and Mr Emmott have written to David Cameron, the UK's Foreign Secretary, and the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal, requesting that the death of Mr Hussain is 'urgently' looked into to ensure the 'murderers are brought to justice', and to outline what measures will be taken so the safety of those traveling in the region.

In a statement, they said: "Shocking news from Rawalpindi as Tasaraf Hussain, a resident of Rochdale, was recently killed in Pakistan.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and both Cllr Neil Emmott and I have written to the UK Foreign Office and the Pakistan Ambassador to look into this with urgency and outline what action will be taken to bring the murderers to justice."

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

