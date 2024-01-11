The owner of an XL Bully says she was "hysterical" when her puppy was left covered in blood after being attacked by a cat. Nova, who is 10 months old, was on on a walk with her owner Katie in Blackburn when the the incident took place.

It was the dog's first day out wearing a muzzle, in line with new laws in England and Wales restricting the ownership of the XL Bully breed.Katie and her mum Karen say they had struggled to get Nova used to wearing the muzzle but eventually managed to persuade her to put it on.

But during their walk, a cat attacked Nova, leaving the usually "cuddly and bouncy" pet covered in blood.

Nova is a 10-month-old XL Bully. Credit: MEN Media

Karen, who lives in Whitebirk, said that Nova has since been withdrawn and reluctant to leave the house.

She said: "The cat just came racing over and dug its claws into her face. I was hysterical with the amount of blood.

"Nova loves going out for walks," Karen said. "She really didn't like wearing the muzzle but we know she has no choice.

"It's so sad that this was her first walk wearing the muzzle and she's had this experience."

Ownership of American XL Bully is being restricted under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 in England and Wales.It is against the law to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL Bully and all dogs. They must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.From 1 February, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate. Police will have the power to can seize prohibited dogs.

