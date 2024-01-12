A 16-year-old boy has denied murdering a dad who was found unconscious in a flat.

Paul Marsh, 49, died following an incident at a property in Atherton, Greater Manchester, on 17 Novemmber 2023.Police were called to Samuel Street at around 6pm and Mr Marsh was pronounced dead a short time later.A teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Marsh.He is due to go on trial at Manchester Crown Court in March.

The boy was remanded into youth detention by Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester.

A further pre-trial hearing was scheduled to take place next month.Following Mr Marsh's death, his family said: "Paul was our son, brother, partner and father and he was loved unconditionally."Paul will be remembered for many things not least, his laughter, loyalty, and sense of fun. Paul will not be forgotten, and our world is a sadder place without him in it."