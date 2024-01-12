Oldham Athletic owner Frank Rothwell has compared the Atlantic Ocean to a day out in Blackpool after reaching the halfway mark of his rowing challenge.

Setting sail on 13 December 2023, Frank is on day 30 of his Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge. The 73-year-old said: "I'm right in the middle of the Atlantic ocean and it's a lovely day, it is like Blackpool if we're going to buy some ice cream. It's so warm and it's a nice gentle breeze and the sea's nice and calm."

The football owner is rowing from the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.

After completing the challenge once before, raising £1.1 million for Alzheimer's Research UK in 2021, Frank wanted to take the task on a second time and beat his previous record.

He said: "I'm well ahead of my schedule last time... the race is about 2700 miles and at the moment, I'm halfway.

"I'm 252 miles ahead of where I was last time so I'm well ahead of schedule."

Frank completed his first 3,000 mile voyage in 56 days, he has set his eyes on completing his second one in 49 days. He has currently raised more than £165,000 for charity.

He said: "49 days would be fantastic! If I can finish in January without getting into February that would be brilliant to finish in 49 days.

"I am on target for that because I didn't realise how far ahead of my previous race time which is 56 days.

"This boat I've got is pretty quick, it's a very light boat.

"Last time I wanted to just complete it - this time I'm competing, I am proper racing it this time."

Although Frank is in good spirits, he has experienced capsizing challenges for the first time. He said: "This time I've had two capsizes and that's a bit scary when that happens so that put me off for a bit, but I'm back on track again now.

"The way I hit the boat on the side with a big wave and I was in bed at the time, and all of a sudden I'm upside down and everything's everywhere.

"All my peanuts and mars bars are all over the place and woah you feel a shock because you're asleep when it happens.

"Anyway I look around and everything's okay... I then realised I actually lost a vital piece of equipment which is called my epirb, an epirb is an emergency beacon... the wave had washed it overboard."

Frank decided to take on the challenge again in honour of his brother-in-law Roger, who passed away during his first row, and his close friend Phil, both of whom died from the Alzheimers.

After spending Christmas on his own as he put the hours into his challenge, he reflected emotionally about his festive day, he said: "The highlight of Christmas is your grandchildren, and when they've done a homemade Christmas card... any grandchildren or children must realise when you do these homemade Christmas cards, they are fantastic. I had a great day looking at my cards."

