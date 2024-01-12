A man has been charged after two famous Grade II listed buildings in Manchester were set alight.

James Carter, 22, has been charged with arson following a fire at the Royal Exchange Arcade in St Ann's Square.

He has also been charged with arson being reckless to endanger life after a blaze at the iconic Midland Hotel in St Peter's Square on Tuesday, 9 January.

Greater Manchester Police say Carter has been remanded into custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...