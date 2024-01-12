Man charged with arson after the Royal Exchange Arcade and Midland Hotel in Manchester set alight

The doorway of The Midland Hotel in Manchester was left scorched after the fire. Credit: MEN Media

A man has been charged after two famous Grade II listed buildings in Manchester were set alight.

James Carter, 22, has been charged with arson following a fire at the Royal Exchange Arcade in St Ann's Square.

He has also been charged with arson being reckless to endanger life after a blaze at the iconic Midland Hotel in St Peter's Square on Tuesday, 9 January.

Greater Manchester Police say Carter has been remanded into custody.

