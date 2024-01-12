A police force has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a serious e-bike crash left two teenagers injured.

The police watchdog will be reviewing Merseyside Police's involvement in the incident at around 7:30pm on Priory Road in Anfield on 11 January, which left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers, who were not wearing helmets, fell from an e-bike when a police officer had previously asked them to stop.

The 17-year-old rider from North Wales suffering serious injuries to his head and leg, while the passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Everton was not seriously hurt.They were both taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.The 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of a possession of a Class B controlled drug and has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: "I would like to take this opportunity to ask any motorists who were driving along Priory Road and witnessed the incident or captured it on dash cam footage to call us, as information they have could assist us with our enquiries."

Merseyside Police say the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.