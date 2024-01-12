Play Brightcove video

Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore met with the new skating stars before the show's official launch on Sunday, 14 January.

Celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice 2024 have strapped on their skates ahead of the show’s official launch on Sunday.

This year, the competition is hosted by former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, with Phillip Schofield replaced by Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhurn.

Ice royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean resume their roles as head judges on the panel alongside dancers Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Who are the celebrities taking part in this year's Dancing on Ice?

The new series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 new celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing, including World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton and Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts.

The full list follows:

Ricky Hatton Credit: PA Images

Ricky Hatton MBE

World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton was the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024.

The 44-year-old, who officially retired from boxing in November 2012 before returning to the ring in 2022, was unveiled as a participant during episode of This Morning.

He said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.“I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy.”

Ricky will be taking to the ice with partner Robin Johnson.

Claire Sweeney Credit: PA Images

Claire Sweeney

Former Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice season 16.

The 52-year-old has said she wanted to battle the “vulnerabilities and anxieties” that came with menopause by signing up for the show.

She told ITV News that she hopes people will vote for her to stay in the competition despite playing an "evil" character in the ITV soap.

Claire is partnered with ice dancer Colin Grafton.

Hannah Spearritt Credit: PA Images

Hannah Spearritt

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt was the third celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the new series of the 'greatest show on ice'.

The actress and singer was a founding member of the 1990s pop group with hits including Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True.

Talking about taking to the ice rink, Spearritt said: “I’m really excited about learning a new skill.

"It’s so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing. Fitness is another reason why I’m doing it! It’s really exciting.”

The 42-year-old will be partnered with Andy Buchanan.

Amber Davies Credit: PA Images

Amber Davies

West End actress and reality star Amber Davies was revealed as the fourth celeb taking part in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The former Love Island star revealed the news on ITV’s Lorraine, with Davies saying: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenaline to get the better of me.

“I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated."

She will dance on the ice with skater Simon Senecal.

Greg Rutherford Credit: PA Images

Greg Rutherford MBE

Former Olympian Greg Rutherford was announced the fifth contestant taking part in the new series.

The 36-year-old revealed he had jumped straight back into his training routine and lost five kilos in six weeks in preparation for his appearance on the hit skating show.

During his unveiling on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Rutherford said: “That’s the thing for me where I maybe have a slight advantage when I come into these sorts of things is that I remember how to train hard – mentally, it’s very easy for me to flick back into that.

“So I work incredibly hard and crack on.”

Greg, 36, has been partnered with Vanessa James.

Miles Nazaire Credit: PA Images

Miles Nazaire

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire is the sixth contestant to join the line-up.

He said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing On Ice looks so difficult.

“I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

Miles will skate alongside Vanessa Bauer.

Stephen Lustig-Webb - Dropped out due to injury

The former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was announced as the seventh contestant, but has pulled out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training.

Lou Sanders Credit: PA Images

Lou Sanders

Stand-up comedian Lou Sanders was the eight Dancing on Ice contestant to be revealed.

The 37-year-old is best known for appearing on shows such as Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Sharing the news with Nihal Arthanayake on Radio 5 Live, Sanders said: “I’m nervous about cracking my head open, or just bashing the old head. I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells.

“I’m also worried about my partner picking me up, he’s going to have to be very strong and very brave.”

Sanders will dance alongside skater Brendyn Hatfield.

Ricky Norwood Credit: PA Images

Ricky Norwood

EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood was the ninth celebrity to be announced as part of the 2024 line-up.

He is best known for his role as Fatboy in the BBC soap and will take on the challenge alongside ice skater Annette Dytrt.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Norwood said: "Being on the ice! I'm apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger. I've got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers."

Adele Roberts Credit: PA Images

Adele Roberts

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts is the 10th celebrity to be taking part in the "greatest show on ice" this year, despite her bowel cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old said she decided to compete on the ITV show because she has her “life back” after undergoing treatment and announcing last June that she was cancer-free.

Revealing the news on ITV’s Lorraine, Roberts said: “It’s bricking it on ice for me. I think the hardest part is putting myself out there as I usually hide away.

“I did radio as it’s not visual. That’s going to be a big challenge. After cancer I have my life back, I actually can’t wait for the glam.”

Roxy Shahidi Credit: PA Images

Roxy Shahidi

Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi was announced next. She is best known for her role on the ITV soap as Leyla Harding.

She announced the news on Steph's Packed Lunch and will be the fourth soap star on the series next year.

Ryan Thomas Credit: PA Images

Ryan Thomas

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas will take to the ice as he joins the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up.

The 39-year-old is best known for his role on the ITV soap as Jason Grimshaw between 2000 to 2016.

The former Big Brother winner said he wants to make his daughter “proud” by being in the competition.

He'll be taking to the ice with skater Amani Fancy.

Eddie the Eagle Credit: PA images

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards

The ski jumper and former Olympian Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards has joined the line-up this year.

The 59-year-old joined after former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb withdrew because of nasty ankle injury last October.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, he said: “It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Dancing On Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish!”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast Unscripted