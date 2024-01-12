A woman has died after falling from a multi-storey car park in Liverpool city centre.

Police were called the NCP car park on Mount Vernon Street at around 5pm on Thursday 11 January over concerns for a woman's safety.

A cordon was put in place at the scene near the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, but officers said the woman fell from the building shortly after their arrival.

A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said her death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

A cordon was put in place around the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Next of kin have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.The junction of Prescot Street and Low Hill was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Merseyside Police said on Thursday night: "We can confirm that emergency services are at a multi-storey car park in Liverpool city centre this evening, Thursday 11 January, following the death of a woman."The emergency services were called after concern for the safety of a woman at the car park on Mount Vernon Street, near to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, at about 5pm."Shortly after their arrival she fell from the building. Sadly, the 29-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...