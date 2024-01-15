A main road in Stockport has been closed off by emergency services after a child was reportedly hit by a bus, with an air ambulance also scrambled to the scene.

The A6 (Buxton Road) is currently blocked in both directions due to the incident between A5102 Bramhall Lane and B6171 Nangreave Road with traffic building in the area.

Police remain at the scene of the cordon this evening. It is understood the incident was reported shortly before 3.30pm, with an air ambulance landing nearby. A child has since been taken to hospital from the scene.

The age of the child involved has not yet been confirmed by police, but they have sustained 'serious injuries' in the crash.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At 3:12pm this afternoon (Monday 15 January 2024), officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Buxton Road in Stockport.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver remains at the scene for further enquiries and road closures will remain in place.”

The North West Ambulance Service has confirmed they attended the collision involving a child and a bus earlier this afternoon.

They provided immediate care to the child involved before they were rushed to hospital to be treated for 'serious injuries', NWAS said.