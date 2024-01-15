From the relative calm of Coronation Street, actor Cath Tyldesley is now knee-deep in the world of gangsters, bank robberies and one of the most infamous crime couples in history.

Catherine is making her musical theatre debut, Bonnie and Clyde The Musical, which will tour the country as she plays the role of Blanche Barrow, Clyde's sister-in-law.

The actor played Eva Price on Coronation Street from 2011–2018.

The Manchester-born actor also appeared as a contestant on the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. The crime-loving couple were eventually killed in a shoot-out with the Law in 1934.

On the musical, Catherine said," I'm so excited, and it feels quite surreal.

What the show does is really delve into the romance they had. You get to the end of the show, and you kind of really empathise."

Bonnie and Clyde the musical, will come to north west at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, and the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.