A cat suffering with a broken tail was dumped on the doorstep of an animal centre in Wallasey - as animal abandonment reaches a three year high according to the RSPCA.

On 6 January, a man driving a black Volkswagen drove to the RSPCA Wirral and Chester branch and left an injured cat, now known as Kale, in a cat carrier before swearing at RSPCA staff.

The identity of the nine month old cat called Kale was revealed as animal carers discovered she was microchipped. Enquiries into who the pet owner is, is still ongoing.

Last year, the RSPCA received nearly 21,000 reports of pets being stranded - with 425 animals being from Cheshire.

RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson, said: “The man was seen by the staff at the branch dumping the poor cat in a cat carrier. When they went out to tell him he couldn’t leave the cat, he swore at the staff and drove off in his vehicle.

"The man is described as being in his 30s, around 5 '10’’, caucasian with dark hair and a beard."

Kale was left with a broken tail outside of an animal welfare centre. Credit: RSPCA

Kale was taken to the RSPCA's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital to be treated for her broken tail. Although the severity of the break means she may need to have her tail amputated.

Lisa added: “Sadly, we know that some pet owners are struggling to look after their pets amidst the cost of living crisis coupled with the recent cost of Christmas but we’d urge people to please reach out for help rather than abandoning their pets.

"This cat needed urgent veterinary attention so although we appreciate the man tried to get her help by leaving her at the RSPCA, abandoning your pet is not the answer and sadly, this could have had a very different outcome had the centre been closed that day, or staff hadn't spotted her."

If the owner cannot be located, the animal welfare charity will find Kale a new home.