Two teenagers who damaged poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph in Rochdale while using antisemitic language have been sentenced to 10 month referral orders.

The 17-year olds filmed themselves during the incident and later uploaded the video to social media.

A man who had laid one of the wreaths to remember those captured or killed during the Second World War said: “The damage caused by the youths was disgusting and deliberate.

"This is a disrespectful act for the people of Rochdale, the veterans, and the people of the parachuting regiment association.”

A community impact statement by the Community Security Trust, who work closely with the British Jewish community, was read in open court so the full extent of the harm could be understood.

Credit: MEN Media

The teenagers admitted causing the damage and using antisemitic language when spoken to by police and pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates Court.

They claimed they had become angry after seeing a video of a man removing Palestinian flags from the Cenotaph on social media.

They were also ordered to pay compensation of £25 each and a contribution to the costs of the case of £25 each.

Matthew Siddall, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West, said: “This was a profoundly disrespectful act – Rochdale Cenotaph is an important symbol to the community and commemorates those who gave their lives to protect our cherished freedoms.

“By desecrating two poppy wreaths while spouting antisemitic language, the teenagers showed not only their contempt for the people of Rochdale, but also their hateful attitude toward the Jewish community.

“Hate has no place in our society and we are committed to prosecuting those who use hateful language.”