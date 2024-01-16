Merseybeat was the pop culture which took over the world in the early 1960's.

And even though the craze only lasted a few years, and heralded the arrival of the Beatles, there are numerous bands and musicians who never became famous but who put Merseybeat on the map.

Stockport band Some Other Guys Credit: ITV Granada

Now, to mark the 60th anniversary of the musical genre, three generations of a Stockport family will perform at The Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot on January 27th.

Musican Daisy Kate, her dad Steve, and her grandad Alan are part of Some Other Guys who are set to shake, rattle and roll at the Shakespearean venue.

Steve Willock said,"In reality, those songs came over from America probably on a cargo ship, with a sailor sometime in the 1960's. And the album was bought on a market, and before you know it, all the local bands were picking them up and playing them in the clubs."

Also appearing with Some Other Guys is singer Ian Goodall, aka Tony D who played numerous gigs in the 60's with the Shakeouts. He even appeared on a Granada TV documentary back in 1964. He's not changed a bit!

Singer Tony Goodall aka Tony D Credit: ITV Granada

Singer Ian Goodall aka Tony D singing back in 1964 Credit: ITV Granada

So we're sure the Shakespearean evening with a difference on January 27th, won't turn out to be a Bard Day's Night for Daisy Kate, her dad and grandad.