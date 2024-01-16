Four men jailed for Blackpool murder

Four men have been jailed for a total of more than 85 years for killing John Hutchinson in Blackpool in a revenge attack.

Mr Hutchinson, who was 44, was attacked by the men during an aggravated burglary at an address in Scorton Avenue on April 10 2023. The men were armed with a hammer, metal bar and a wooden pole.

John Hutchinson, 44, who was killed in an aggravated burglary Credit: Lancashire Police / Family handout

The victim was taken to hospital on the same day, but died from a ruptured spleen which had caused fatal internal bleeding. Lancashire Police say the bleeding had been caused by a hammer blow which had struck with considerable force and had fractured a rib and perforated the spleen.

The assault was a revenge attack after John Hutchinson and another man stole a large quantity of drugs earlier the same day.

After a trial at Preston Crown Court, the four men were unanimously convicted by a jury and are due to be sentenced.

Daniel Cunningham (16/11/89) Tarnbrook Drive, Blackpool was found guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 18 years for this offence and six years concurrent and two years consecutive for drug offences.

Lee Clarke (16/03/90) Greenall Court, Prescot, Merseyside was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 27 years. He was also given a nine-year concurrent sentence for drug offences.

David Bond (28/12/89), Oaklands Avenue, Liverpool was found guilty of murder. He was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 24 years. He was also jailed for six months concurrent for drug offences.

Darren McCabe (07/04/76) Warwick Road, Blackpool was convicted of manslaughter. He was jailed for 16 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “First and foremost my thoughts today are with John Hutchinson’s family and friends who lost a loved one in brutal circumstances.

“I welcome these sentences and I hope that they provide some sense that justice has been served.”