The North West has woken up to another day of cold temperatures and travel disruption after overnight lows dropped below freezing for most of the country.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the region came into force at midnight and will last all day today, 16 January.

Forecasters predict that 'further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday'.

On Merseyside, police are advising drivers to avoid the junction of Everton Valley and St Domingo Road, due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the junction between Mount Vernon and Low Hill is shut because of snow and ice.

And the A552 Kings square Eastbound is closed due to snow from A5227 Borough Road to A41 Chester Street.

In Lancashire, there has been an accident on Elton Road near Oswaldtwistle. That's been closed along with Grane Road.

And, there's slow traffic and a lane closed due to an accident on A59 Golden Way at Golden way, in Penwortham.

In the Isle of Man, Mountain Road is closed because of dangerous conditions.

People have posted photographs of snow where they are on social media: