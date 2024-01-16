Three women charged with violent disorder following a demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on Merseyside have been found not guilty.

Nicola Elliott, 52, Cheryl Nicholls, 44, and Jennifer Knox, 41, were charged after the demonstration outside Suites Hotel in Knowsley on 10 February last year, in which three police officers were injured and a police van was set on fire.

The three women were cleared on Monday, 15 January, after judge Denis Watson KC directed the jury at Liverpool Crown Court to return not guilty verdicts following the prosecution case because there was "insufficient evidence".

The jury had heard Ms Elliott, of St Helens, was shown on camera shouting: "Get them out".

In her police interview, she told officers she believed men in the hotel were “raping” children.

Police at the scene in Knowsley on 10 February 2023. Credit: Liverpool Echo

She said she had never been to a protest before, adding: "I won’t be attending another protest again, that’s for sure."

The court heard there was “ill feeling” in the local area after a video appearing to show an asylum seeker from the hotel asking a 15-year-old girl for her phone number and a kiss was shared on social media.

Ms Nicholls, of Kirkby, Merseyside, was seen shouting and gesturing to police while filming on her phone, the prosecution alleged.

She told officers she had found out about the demonstration, said to have been organised by the English Defence League (EDL), because it was "all over social media" and leaflets had been delivered to houses.

Police in riot gear after the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel. Credit: PA Images

In her police interview, a transcript of which was read to the court, she said: "I went over because it was a bit noncey what that fella done."

Ms Knox, also of Kirkby, was said to have been part of a group seen confronting police.

Brian McPadden, 61, Thomas Mills, 47, Paul Lafferty, 42, Daniel Fulham, 39, all of Kirkby, and Jonjo O’Donoghue, 21, of Liverpool city centre, remain on trial.

The five men admit being present on the night but deny violent disorder.

The case continues.

