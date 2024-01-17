CCTV footage has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a man suffered a serious head injury after being attacked by a gang.Emergency services were called to Victoria Square, in Widnes, at 4:45am on Sunday 8 October 2023 following reports of an assault. Cheshire Police and paramedics went to the scene and found a 40-year-old man with serious injuries who was taken to hospital.

Two men, aged 34 and 31 and from the Widnes, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released on conditional bail.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in relation to this incident.Detective Constable Claire Howard said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing and as part of our investigation, we would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image.

"If anyone recognises this man, please contact us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML 1662758.“I would also like to appeal directly to the man pictured to come forward."

