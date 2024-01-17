Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing.

A violent and jealous boyfriend who recorded a "humiliating" video of his partner before beating her to death may never be released from prison.

Jason Gowen, 26, must serve a minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole but was warned by the judge that he may never be released if he still poses a risk to the public.

Gowen attacked nursery worker and mother-of-two Fiona Robinson at the home they shared in Chorley on the night of 24 May 2023.

During the attack, he took a photograph of Fiona vomiting and recorded a video of her lying naked and seriously injured, mocking her, Preston Crown Court heard.

Throughout the hearing, Gowen sat with his head in his hands as details of the sickening injuries Fiona suffered were set out in court.

Details of an attack on a former partner, for which he was on bail for at the time he killed Fiona, were also read out.

Jason Gowen brutally murdered Fiona Robinson and filmed her suffering. Credit: Lancashire Police

Fiona suffered injuries consistent with being strangled and smothered, and injuries to her lower back which caused bleeding into her abdominal cavity.

Each of these injuries could have been fatal in its own right, Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour said.

She also suffered extensive bruising to her torso arms, legs and head and numerous broken ribs, as well as having bite marks to her breast and arm and at least 31 separate head injuries.

Preston Crown Court heard the couple had been out drinking in Chorley and visited a number of bars, sometimes together and sometimes separately.

By 11:30pm, Gowen had consumed at least 11 pints of beer.

CCTV showed him returning to their home around 11:35pm, unsteady on his feet. Fiona was seen walking into McDonalds with no sign of injury at around the same time.

The following morning, Gowen was in and out of the house a number of times, but Fiona was never seen.

The sickening video, filmed on Gowen's iPad, showed that by 10:30am he had carried out at least part of the attack on Fiona.

Fiona Robinson died after suffering multiple injuries, including 31 separate head injuries. Credit: Lancashire Police

The post mortem concluded she had suffered a sustained and violent assault, but could not say whether she died from a single attack or numerous assaults over the course of the day.

By the time he phoned 999 at 2:15am the following morning, Gowen had concocted a story to cover up what he had done and was pretending to give Fiona CPR.

However paramedics found she had already died.

Sentencing, Judge Robert Altham, said: "Be in no doubt. This was a sustained, brutal and ultimately deadly attack during which the defendant sought to humiliate the victim, enjoying her suffering and recording it, presumably for the future."

In addition to the sentence of life, with a minimum of 20 years, the judge handed down sentences of 30 weeks and 10 weeks to run concurrently for violence against a former partner.

The court heard he was charged with ABH and common assault relating to separate incidents in January 2020.

In one of the attacks, he hit his partner with the back of his hand while she was driving, causing a black eye and a cut to her eyebrow.

In the other attack, he held the woman down during a drunken row using "more force than was necessary to defend himself or restrain her", causing injuries.

Judge Altham said these offences were an aggravating feature in the murder and elevated the starting point for the minimum term he must set.

Fiona and her two children. Credit: Lancashire Police

Fiona's family have since spoken out about the impact of her death, and are urging anyone in an abusive relationship to speak out and get help.

In a statement read out in court, her two teenage children, said: "Emotionally, a massive hole has been left in our lives and our hearts. It's as if we have a constant physical ache in our chests.

" I can be sat on a bus and hear children shout 'mum', or walk down the street and hear a child call out 'mum', and I realise that I'll never be able to say that again myself."

Speaking about Gowen, they added: "I feel anger towards him as he is the reason I didn't see my mum for the last 12 months and the reason our mum isn't here anymore.

"If he had never entered our lives, she would still be here."

Fiona’s mother, Susan Dunstan, added: "Since we lost Fiona, I haven't been able to eat or sleep properly. It takes me hours and hours to drift off, and when I do all I can see is Fiona.

"I find myself going through what must have happened over and over again. It is like living in a nightmare that I just want to wake up from.

" As soon as I open my eyes she is in my thoughts. No mother should ever have to bury her child, especially in such circumstances.

" I cannot get the image of Fiona injured out of my head. I have nightmares where I can see it taking place, but I am powerless to stop him."

