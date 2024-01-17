Play Brightcove video

Luke Littler speaking to ITV Granada Reports Gamal Fahnbulleh

Warrington darts sensation Luke Littler says his life has been "crazy" since his record-breaking run at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Luke, 16 became the youngest person to ever win a match there after going into the tournament as a rank outsider, and largely unknown out of the darts world.

Now he's a household name after making it it to the final and picking up £200,000 in prize money.

He lost in the final to Luke Humphries, but is now returning to the oche in the Bahrain Darts Masters on Thursday 18 January, which will be broadcast on ITVX.

Luke has been speaking to ITV Granada's Gamal Fahnbulleh about how much his life has changed.

He said: "It's been crazy. The World Championships changed my life, my family's life, my social media platforms, it's all gone crazy.

"We went away to Wales last week, the family and me, for some down time, to chill out.

"I've not thrown a dart since the World Championship final, so whatever happens in Bahrain happens."

Luke has now passed one million followers on Instagram. An avid Manchester United fan, when he went to see them play Spurs on Sunday, pictures of him alongside Sir Alex Ferguson made headline news.

Luke and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson Credit: Instagram: Luke TheNuke Littler

Luke said: "My dad is a bit older, so he watched everything Manchester United achieve under Sir Alex Ferguson, and I watched the back end of his United career, but all I wanted was my top signing but they said he wanted to meet me.

"He told me 'keep top it, keep dedicated' and it was just amazing to meet him".

Luke is also a fan of Super League side Warrington Wolves, and said they have been a huge support to him on his journey too.

He said: "Two players, Matty Ashton and Josh Thewliss came down to Alexandra Palace, and brought me a Warrington shirt which says 'Littler 180' on it.

"The support from the whole club has been phenomenal."

Luke with his specially made Warrington Wolves shirt Credit: Warrington Wolves RLFC

Luke turns 17 on Sunday 21 January, and told ITV news how he'll be spending his birthday.

"I land at Heathrow airport in London on Saturday morning, so I'll be travelling back to Warrington, then relaxing Saturday night.

"On Sunday, we'll all go out as a family for a meal, and even though it's my birthday, I'll treat them."