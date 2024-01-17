A man accused of violence during a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has told a court he was walking his dog.

Five men are currently on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of violent disorder in connection with the disturbance at the Suites Hotel in Kirkby on 10 February 2023.

The trial has heard there was “ill feeling” in the local area after a video appearing to show an asylum seeker from the hotel asking a 15-year-old girl for her phone number and a kiss was shared on social media.

Defendant Daniel Fulham told the jury his flat was a 17-minute walk away from the Suites Hotel.

Daniel Fulham is accused of violent disorder outside of a hotel housing asylum seekers. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Fulham, of Old Rough Lane in Kirkby, said he went out in the evening in order to walk his Jack Russell.

He told the court that he would routinely take a route which saw him pass the hotel "day and night".His counsel Isabella Denn-White enquired whether he had "intended to join what was going on", and he said: "No. I seen a little bit of a crowd."I saw one person I knew, I said 'what's happening?'. He said 'it's this thing going on'."Fulham described this as a "bit of a protest", which concerned "that poor baby getting touched by them people". He added: "Where I live, everyone knows"When quizzed over who "them people" were, Fulham clarified "the people who lived in the Suites Hotel". Fulham was seen on the footage passing through what was described as a "soft cordon" of officers, before being followed by a crowd.

Fulham also alleged that he had attempted to "stop everything", but admitted that he had shouted "f*** you" at officers.

He said this came after his "mate's dad", whom he said was called "John", was pushed by PCs, saying: "He's not a well man at the end of the day.He told the jury that he left shortly after a clip in which he was seen "blowing a kiss" to the police, returning home from the direction in which he had arrived.

Fulham recalled: "Something started going AWOL, kicked off."I tried to get through, I got pushed back again. I find a way to get away from everything, because it really did start getting nuts."I turned around. I managed to get through, then walked through with my dog."Fulham was also said to have pushed at the riot shields of the officers before being pushed back, at which the 37-year-old shouted "f*** you".

He was also "seen to be aggressive and shout f*** you while, behind him, the crowd are shouting 'get them out'".

Brian McPadden, 61, Thomas Mills, 47, and Paul Lafferty, 42, are standing trial alongside Jonjo O’Donoghue, 22, and Fulham.

All men accept being present on the night but deny violent disorder.

Three women – Cheryl Nicholls, 44, Nicola Elliott, 52, and Jennifer Knox, 41 – were found not guilty of violent disorder on Monday following a direction from judge Denis Watson KC, who said there was “insufficient evidence”.

Jurors have been told that they will now hear no further evidence in the case, and could retire to consider their verdicts on Thursday.

Fulham denies one count of violent disorder, and the trial continues.