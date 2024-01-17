A man has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder as part of an investigation into the death of Andre Marshall in Manchester in 2015.

Andre's body was found in the parking area of Manor Park, Urmston on 20 May 2015.

It was later established that he had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Enquiries by officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) identified Abdul Ahsan as a suspect and he was circulated as wanted in 2015.

After being on the run for eight years, he was tracked down to Pakistan and extradited back to the UK on Tuesday 16 January where he was remanded into custody.

Andre Marshall's body was found in Urmston. Credit: ITV News

Two people have already been sentenced for their involvement in Andre’s murder.

In 2016, Danial Shahid was found guilty of assisting an offender following a trial at Manchester Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Kadell Rivers pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This charge is an important development in the investigation into the death of Andre Marshall.

"On behalf of our investigation team, I would like to thank our colleagues in the National Crime Agency and also the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the UK Crown Prosecution Service who have all jointly worked together to facilitate this progress in our investigation.

"GMP continues the pursuit to finding justice for Andre’s family."

Abdul Ahsan will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 17 January.

