A man who made explosives at his house in Stockport causing 63 homes to be evacuated has escaped jail.

A major incident took place as a bomb squad, police and fire crews scrambled to David Prior's home in Reddish, on 1 June 2023.

The 51-year-old had been posting videos online about making various explosives which could be adapted for use in the event of 'civil unrest'.

Officers found a 'home laboratory', with items including a 3D printer, an imitation Beretta handgun, ammunition and 112 fireworks.

63 homes on Middleton Road in Reddish were evacuated. Credit: MEN

Prior told officers he had been producing fireworks. He uploaded ‘how to’ videos on a closed Facebook group, including how he created the explosives and how he achieved different effects.

Some of the videos showed him testing devices in his garden and at a cemetery, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.In one video, Prior said the substances could be used in 'defence' if there was civil unrest or in the event of the 'breakdown of society'.

Experts deemed the fireworks to be 'low explosive' devices, but concluded the processes used and the end products were hazardous.There was no evidence the devices would cause national security concerns, the court heard. Prior admitted making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and was handed a suspended sentence - having served seven months on remand.On Wednesday 17 January, a sentencing hearing was told Prior used a number of chemical and material processes."These processes were documented on Facebook in a number of videos for entertainment purposes, posted in a closed group, and demonstrated how to create the fireworks," Judge Matthew Corbett-Jones said."You accept the production of these processes created a hazard, but you did not intend to injure anybody with the items you produced."Prior accepted he referred to the possibility that in the event of civil unrest and collapse of civil forces, such substances could be used. "You did not believe such a scenario would perspire," the judge added.

The bomb squad were called to the incident on Middleton Road in Reddish. Credit: MEN

Natalie Mackenzie, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This was a serious incident which had a significant impact on the emergency services and the local community.“The occupants of 63 addresses were required to leave their homes for their own safety.“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to put a strong case before the court. The strength of the evidence was such that Prior had no option but to accept responsibility for his actions.“I hope this prosecution provides some assurance to the public that people who pose a danger to our communities will be brought to justice.”Prior was sentenced to 17 months, suspended for two years, with 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

He was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order for 10 years.The order bans him from manufacturing explosives, ammunition or fireworks, or using chemicals for the purpose of creating a flammable substance.

