Sex Education Amiee Lou Wood has signed up for the latest installment of the award-winning show The White Lotus, broadcaster HBO has announced.

The British star, best known for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix hit, will join the cast of the series about staff and guests at a luxury resort.

Wood, from Stockport, joins previously announced stars including The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, Party Girl’s Parker Posey and Mission: Impossible actress Michelle Monaghan.

Season one cast member Natasha Rothwell will also return for the third outing.

Wood joins Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger, The Shield actor Walton Goggins in the latest additions to the cast, alongside Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both the first and second series, will not be returning for the third season.

Her role as millionaire Tanya McQuoid won her an Emmy for her performance earlier this week.

The first season of The White Lotus, which was filmed during Covid and was a huge hit, was set in a hotel in Hawaii and starred Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett and Coolidge.

The second season was set in Sicily and starred Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and Meghann Fahy.

The third installment is due to be filmed in Thailand but details of the plot are unknown.

