Sir Tony Lloyd served as a Labour MP across five decades and has been described as a "great Mancunian" who represented his constituency with "dedication and devotion."

He was elected as MP for Rochdale in 2017, but first entered Parliament in 1983, being elected during that year’s general election as MP for Stretford.

Following boundary changes, he stood and won election for Manchester Central during New Labour’s 1997 general election landslide.

He would go on to serve in the influential position as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2012 before standing down from Parliament to successfully contest the election for police and crime commissioner for Greater Manchester.

After losing to Andy Burnham in his ambition to become Labour’s candidate for mayor of Greater Manchester, Sir Tony returned to the Commons as MP for Rochdale in 2017.

During his Commons career, he was a junior minister for some of former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair’s first term in office.

Sir Tony Lloyd passed away on Wednesday after announcing that he'd been diagnosed with untreatable cancer. Credit: PA Images

He also held a number of key opposition roles during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader, including shadow housing minister and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

In 2020, he was admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid-19.

In January 2023, Sir Tony revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy after a recent cancer diagnosis.

He said he would not attend parliament or attend face-to-face functions under medical advice to socially isolate and avoid meetings

At the start of January, Sir Tony announced he had made the decision to leave hospital after his cancer developed into an 'aggressive and untreatable leukaemia'.

He died "peacefully surrounded by his family" on Wednesday 17 January "as was his wish".

In a statement, his family said: "We are absolutely devastated to announce the death of Sir Tony Lloyd MP, our beloved 'Joe', 'Dad' and 'Grandad'.

"He died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family, as was his wish.

"He was working until a few days before his death as his passion was helping others. He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.

"We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other hospital staff who have provided him with care, as well as the blood and platelet donors who gave him an extra four years of life.

"Sir Anthony Joseph Lloyd MP 1950-2024, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A life well lived. May he rest in peace."

Sir Tony was Lloyd was born in Stretford on 25 February 1950.

He attended Stretford Grammer School for Boys and then went to the University of Nottingham. He later studied for an MBA at Manchester Business School.

He married his wife Judith in 1974 and they have four children.

