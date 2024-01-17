Sir Tony Lloyd, the Labour MP for Rochdale, has died at the age of 73.

His family say he died "peacefully" at home on Wednesday, 17 January, after being diagnosed with an "untreatable" form of leukaemia.

In their statement released on Wednesday, his family said: “He was working until a few days before his death as his passion was helping others.

"He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.

“We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other hospital staff who have provided him with care, as well as the blood and platelet donors who gave him an extra four years of life.”

Sir Tony, who has been an Member of Parliament for Rochdale since 2017, announced on Thursday, 11 January, that he had been diagnosed with an “untreatable” form of blood cancer.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Sir Tony's “desire to make the world a better, fairer place” following his death.

“The death of Sir Tony Lloyd today is a terrible loss. I know the entire Labour Party, and many beyond the Party, join me in sending our deepest condolences to Tony’s wife, Judith, his children, Siobhan, Angharad, Kieron and Ali, and his granddaughters, Carmen and Carys,” Sir Keir said.

“Like them, we will remember his deep commitment to Labour values and his decency. We will always be grateful for his dedication to public life, his devotion to his country and his desire to make the world a better, fairer place.

" In the Labour Party, we will honour his legacy of service to others and his commitment to justice. May he rest in peace.”