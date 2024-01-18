Kayden Wright was nine months old the last time he saw his father. He is now 14 but hasn't seen dad Thomas White, 40, since he was given a controversial Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence in 2011.Kayden can write to Thomas and speak on the phone but despite years of lobbying social services and the prison service by his family, he has not been allowed to see him in Garth Prison, Lancashire.Thomas was jailed for robbery after stealing a phone from a couple in Manchester city centre. The minimum term of his sentence - passed under a since-abolished law - was just two years. But twelve years later he is still behind bars.

Kayden in 2020 with the letter he wrote to the government begging them to release his dad Credit: SWNS

In 2020 Kayden wrote a moving letter to the government, pleading with them to release his dad from prison 'in time for Christmas or his first day at big school'.IPP sentences were designed to protect the public from prolific and dangerous offenders. But they were scrapped months later by the Justice Secretary Ken Clarke, in 2012, because they disproportionately punished those who committed low level offences.Kayden's sister, Clara, is continuing to campaign for Thomas' release. She has sent her brother’s case to Dr Alice Jill Edwards, a Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.A spokesperson for Manchester City Council said: "It wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment on the specifics of this case. However, the council has recently become aware of the difficulties the family has encountered and are actively working with them to achieve a resolution that meets the child’s needs and the wishes of their wider family."