College student from Merseyside 'planned terror attacks', jury told

A college student inspired by a US terrorist wanted to launch a bombing campaign intending to kill or injure at least 50 people, a court heard.

Jacob Graham, 19, whose “idol” was US terrorist Theodore Kaczynski the “Unabomber”, also spoke of feeling wronged by his college and going on a “rampage”, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Bespectacled Graham, who sat in the dock wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie and thick frame black spectacles, wrote a “Manifesto” about his plans and recorded video messages from his bedroom at his mother’s home where he lived in Norris Green, Liverpool.

Graham, a student at Hugh Baird College in Bootle, also blamed the Government for his “unsatisfactory” life, the court heard.

He denies two counts of the preparation of terrorist acts, four counts of possession of information for terrorist purposes and two of dissemination of a terrorist publication, between May 2022 and May 2023.

The trial, expected to last up to six weeks, continues.

