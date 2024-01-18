Rock legends Liam Gallagher and John Squire filmed the video for their new song at East Lancashire Railway in Bury.

The former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist used a tunnel at the heritage railway for 'Just Another Rainbow' - their new single.

The video shows the pair performing the song - released on 5 January - at the site in Bury on 13 December.

The video was shot in a tunnel at the heritage railway. Credit: Warner music

The video, produced by Jack Hartley and Lewis Nicholson from local production company Antfarm Film Services, starts with Gallagher strolling down the tunnel in a poncho before leading Squire and a backing band through a live performance in front of a historic train.

The 2-carriage Class 144 Pacer show behind them in the footage was retired recently from the national network. It served as a commuter train for services within the north of England before retiring to the East Lancashire Railway.

Mike Kelly, from East Lancashire Railway, said: "As local lads, Ian and John know their support to the heritage railway will make an incredible impact and is greatly appreciated by all the volunteers and staff at East Lancashire Railway.

"The atmospheric location of the tunnel with the 2-carriage Class 144 Pacer was a perfect fit for the coming together of two icons."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...